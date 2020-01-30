2 hours ago

Bill Gate's daughter, Jennifer, has got engaged to fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar.

The eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates who is 23, announced on Wednesday in a romantic Instagram posting that she is getting married to the young Egyptian millionaire.

'Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,' Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

'Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!'