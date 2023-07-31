6 hours ago

The Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) has congratulated the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) marking its 88th anniversary on Monday.

The institute saluted the present and former leadership and staff of the giant media organisation for their

dedicated services, which had kept the GBC’s brand intact.

Anane Agyei, Executive Director of BIRDD in a statement signed and issued in Accra on Monday said: “Today represents the beginning of the birth in Ghana of the blessings in mass media, such as education, information and entertainment through news, documentaries, dramas, current affairs programmes, public service announcements, and several others, which make life pleasurable and purposeful.”

“The GBC has been remarkable in these roles over the decades, although there is more room for improvement. The Corporation reflects our pride as a nation united in its diversity of cultures. The GBC is also synonymous with ethical standards, which ought to reflect in the work of every media house worth its salt.”

Mr Asare therefore commended the government for continually supporting the GBC and encouraged the citizenry as individuals, groups and organisations to support the national broadcaster to enable it to remain relevant in its services to Ghana.

“According to Prime Minister K A Busia, ‘We in Ghana are determined to show that we value freedom and that we are capable of learning and displaying the discipline, the tolerance, the responsibility, and the restraint required to make democratic life a success.”

“May the words of the late Ghanaian Leader guide the GBC in championing the culture of responsible media practice in Ghana by disseminating relevant and credible information that would always make Ghana a beacon of democratic governance,” he stated.

Click here to read the full statement

Source: citifmonline