54 minutes ago

Bisa Kdei is furious after movie director, Kofi Asamoah said his recent backlash at the media is as a result of post-failure trauma.

Airing his view on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ program with Akwasi Aboagye, the CEO of KOFAS Media revealed the fall of the ‘Mansa’ hitmaker influenced his statement labelling the Ghanaian media as fake and creating an agenda to submerge his career.

He stressed that the suffering from his fall has caused this so the media have to forgive him.

KOFAS explained post-failure trauma is a serious thing which must not be joked with.

Some few days after his comment, Bisa Kdei has reacted.

He told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’ program that there is no sense in what the filmmaker said about him.

“He’s not sensible. What he said does not make sense,” Bisa Kdei rebutted.