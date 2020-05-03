57 minutes ago

The sudden demise of Ghanaian actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has thrown Ghanaians into a state of shock, sorrow and disbelief.

The sad news of the actor's death made rounds on various social media on Saturday evening, 2nd May, 2020. The news gradually picked up when credible and authentic sources started confirming the sad news.

Due to the sudden development, Sammy Kay caught up on a phone interview with Actor, Salinko of “boys abre” fame to verify whether the news making rounds is really true, Salinko confirmed the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko as true and stated that the versatile actor has been ill for some time and got well recently but he has been in and out of the hospital with some lab tests.

“He knows the cause of his death,” Salinko said.

His fellow actors and actresses namely, Mercy Asiedu, Yaw Dabo, Xandy Kamel and others have expressed shock and disbelief about the loss of their colleague on their various social media handles.