1 hour ago

Colleague actors of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko have paid glowing tribute to him describing him as one great actor who was dedicated to his work.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko reportedly died of colon cancer on Saturday, May 2 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Sunday, May 3, actor Bill Asamoah, who worked with Bishop Nyarko on several movies, described him as a principled man.

"He was one serious guy who did not play with his roles and it reflected in his acting. He made sure he got everything right and no one had issues with him on set. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

According to Bill Asamoah, Bishop Nyarko tried to reason with everyone on set and also made sure the right things were done for everyone to benefit.

He disclosed that he was yet to meet the other actors in Kumasi so they could visit the late actor's family.

Movie producer Frederick Kojo Opoku who was working on a movie titled Mothers on Vacation with Bishop Nyarko said he was one of the best actors he had worked with.

“Bishop Nyarko was so principled and so far the best actor I have worked with. He took his roles seriously and always executed his roles well. I never had an issue with him since I started working with him about three years ago. I personally miss him especially how he was always giving advice to anyone who came to him,” he said.

Actor, Salinco also described the actor a noble man full of wisdom. "That man was something else and I miss will his acting and the way he went about doing things. Anyone who was close to him will side with me that he was a good man and shouldn’t have died this way," he said.

According to him, Bishop Nyarko was unique when it comes to acting and he cannot be replaced by anyone.

“I will put him in the first five top actors in Ghana. He played his roles so well that producers I know tell me he was the best actor to work with. Kumawood has lost something big,” he added.

Producer, Paul Adjei Of Paul Gee Films, said Bishop’s death was a serious blow to him knowing how much he was worth.

"He worked tirelessly and was full of wisdom. Kumawood has lost a legend and it is sad for us all," he said.

When Graphic Showbiz contacted actress Emelia Brobbey, who has also acted with Bishop in many movies, she was in tears and all she could say was "rest in peace, my friend and colleague."