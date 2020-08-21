2 hours ago

Bissa Fitness Club will on Sunday commence its bi-weekly aerobic exercise, searching for fitness in a big come back after 4 months.

It comes in line with Government's decision to further ease the covid-19 restrictions as activities gradually return normalcy.

The club announced its preparedness to hit the grounds again, after suspending all its activities in respect of the covid-19 protocols in the early days of March.

There has been lots of consultation before arriving at the decision to return to the field, the club says.

The club confirmed its return to action with the bi-weekly-organised aerobics, which underlines the aim of improving the well-being of its members through fitness, as well as fostering unity among the Bissa Ethnic Group and its adjoining tribes in Ghana.

Over one hundred members are expected to throng to the Accra sports stadium to partake on Sunday, as membership has grown steadily over the period.

An official communique however reiterated the club's stands to maintain social distancing "in search of fitness".

"Coming back from a lockdown in search of fitness, Bissa Fitness Club hit back on the fitness grounds for a pre-season aerobics," the statement read.

"Come and feel the positivity of your sweat.

"Social distances will strictly be observed."

In March the club had to bring all its activities to halt in conformity with Government’s directive to suspend all social gatherings when the dreaded covid-19 reared it ugly head in the country.

But with the ease on most of the directives by the Jubilee House, many keepfit activities have already begun across the country.

The club, since its formation in 2018, has made a headway through the organisation of fitness exercises , a feat that has made it one of the fastest growing keepfit clubs in the country.

With its growing members of over 300, it is now known the training session will be organised on Sunday 23rd August, coupled with the fact that the Government lifted the ban on some of the earlier directives.

Source:Bissanewsonline.worpess.com