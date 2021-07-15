14 minutes ago

Bissas Chief of Kasoa has urged the Bissa youth nationwide to rise up and take an active part in the Developmental agenda of the fraternity.

Kir Hussein Abdul Hamid Kumbo exhorted the youth to play a meaningful role in all Bissa activities and to be not bogged down by the plethora of problems that the fraternity is facing.

He said in spite of various challenges, Bissa is a great family with high level of integrity, not because of the anything but due to their truthfulness and honesty.

The youth Activists made the clarion call when a joint high-powered delegation from the Greater Accra and Central Regions paid a courtesy a call on him at his private residence in Kasoa.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Kombo said every Bissa youth must get up and get counted to achieve the goals of the fratanity.

"The youth of today are luckier and more previlaged to have a lot of advantages such as technology at their disposal," he said.

"They should not sit on the fence unconcerned about the future of Bissa.

"It is about time they took responsibility, develop positive mentality and strive to achieve their personal goals while being conscious of the unity Bissa unity.

“They should have interest in changing the world around them, and emulate the good works of our forefathers.

"Bissas have huge integrity to protect due to our truthfulness and honesty, and this is what we should jelously protect."

He said the seeming apathy and the continual gap on the role of the youth in Bissa Development agenda could presents a bleak future for the fraternity.

The delegation, led by Chief Dabre III had visited Chief Kombo to welcome him back from his recent trip to the United States.

It however became a moment of reflection on what those in leadership can do for the youth and vice versa.

"The time has come for both those of us in leadership and those being led to dialogue, evaluate, explore and make resolutions towards building a vibrant fraternity, Chief Kombo said.

"It's about time we encouraged them to rise above all obstacles and strive for the Zekuaka agenda to be successful.

"We need to bring them closer, create the opportunity for them to play those useful roles to become social and economically responsible in growing the fortunes of the our people."

He noted that the unemployment challenges, as well as rising cases of apathy of and other social ills in the society, were enough to concern any reasonable leader to encourage the youth to get closer.

The members who embarked on the visit include, Kir Mohammed Ali Dabre III, who led the delegation, Kir Zakari Bayire of Nyanyano, the Greater Accra Bissa Imam Hassan Nombre, Kir Hayaat Dabre and Alhaji Issaka Nombre, who is the National Organiser of the Bissa Development Associated.

Others include Bissa Chief of Ashaladja Alhaji Alhassan Shaibu Zerba, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu Nombre,who is the head of Pagou clan, Alhaji Ibrahim Kere, Galadima North Ayawaso, Suleiman Labaran Jenni, who represented the Ayawaso North Bissa chief, Rabiatu Adam Dabre, Iddrissu Dindani and Abdul Malik Guerm, who is the deputy secretary of Bissa Development Association (BDA).