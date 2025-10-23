1 hour ago

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says his side is fully prepared for their 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt, despite having just three days of training ahead of the first leg in Ismailia.

The team arrived on Monday and quickly settled into final preparations. While acknowledging the short turnaround, Bjorkegren emphasized no excuses and praised the players’ positive response and focus.

“You prefer to have a little bit more time, but it is what it is… we’ve prepared the team in the best way,” Bjorkegren told GhanaFA.org.

“We’ve watched Egypt, but more important is how we want to play. We know we’re a good team, so we have all the chances to win — especially over two games.”

Bjorkegren also highlighted the depth and quality within the squad, noting that while the core group impressed at WAFCON 2024, several new players are being monitored for future inclusion.

“There are so many players with good potential that haven’t been in the squad before… we always need to have the best players on the pitch for Ghana.”

The Swedish tactician believes this expanded talent pool is a positive sign for the future, giving Ghana a strategic edge in the two-legged tie.

The team will face off against Egypt at Suez in the first leg of the qualifiers before making a return to Accra to take them on in the second leg of qualifiers in three days time.

With WAFCON 2026 qualification on the line, the Black Queens are determined to build on their 2024 bronze finish, combining experience and emerging talent to continue their continental ascent.