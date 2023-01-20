2 hours ago

The Black Asteroids have started intensive training in preparation for the upcoming FIFAe Nations Play-Ins 2023.

The National team players/gamers involved in the training are Prince Jonas Azomyan, Habibu Sulley Abdulai (Flow Burner), Frank Kpakpo Adotey (Wonderkid), Eric Kwadwo Frempong (Fremmps), John Dela Nutifafa-Kennedy and Gideon Kumi (Guykobby).

Four of these players were Champions/runner-ups from the maiden edition of the GFA Etrophy 2022 which was held at Alisa Hotel in May last year whiles the other two gamers were invited to complete in the training set as the FIFA_e Nations Cup 2023 is played in a 2v2 format.

After the training, the team manager will select 2 players based on their performances, chemistry, mental strength and other relevant traits to compete in the FIFAe Nations Play-ins 2023.

The Ghana Football Association will fly the team to Dubai where there is an EA Sports data center or Server to curtail the problem of latency which has been a problem for Pro gamers in Ghana since the introduction of FIFA eFootball. This will give the Black Asteroids an equal and fair chance to compete and progress to the next stage.

The Black Asteroids are in Division 2 of the Middle East & Africa Zone with the likes of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Palestine and Qatar.