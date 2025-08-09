22 hours ago

Investigators have recovered the flight recorder — commonly called the black box — from the wreckage of the Z9 helicopter that crashed on August 6, 2025, killing eight people, including two cabinet ministers.

The aircraft went down at Adansi-Brofoyedu in the Adansi-Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, plunging the nation into mourning.

The black box, which captures critical flight data and cockpit conversations, is expected to shed light on what caused the tragedy — whether it was a mechanical fault, bad weather, or human error.

A Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) investigation team, combing through the crash site yesterday, located the device during their ongoing search operations.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene confirmed the discovery during visits to the bereaved families of Samuel Sarpong and Samuel Aboagye in Kumasi and Obuasi.

Despite its name, the black box is not black but a bright orange casing designed to withstand extreme conditions, including high-impact crashes and intense fires. It is an essential tool for aviation accident investigations, equipped with voice recording and data storage systems.

First introduced in 1947 and made mandatory in 1958 under Civil Aeronautics Board regulations, black boxes store flight information and conversations, helping investigators determine the cause of accidents and prevent future ones.

Modern versions can send out locator signals for up to 90 days if submerged, weigh around five kilograms, and activate automatically upon contact with water.

The recovered device will now be examined to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the fatal crash.