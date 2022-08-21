41 minutes ago

The Black Galaxies have arrived in Austria for a one week training camp ahead of their Championship of African Nations (CHAN) final round qualifiers against Nigeria.

Coach Annor Walker’s team booked a date with Nigeria after eliminating Benin in the previous round of the qualifiers on a 4-0 aggregate. Whiles in Austria, the Black Galaxies will play against World Cup host Qatar on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 - a match that would give the team the right test for the 1st leg against Nigeria in Cape Coast.

‘’We are happy in Austria, the boys are calm and the environment is very good for us to camp ahead of such an important match’’ Coach Annor Walker told ghanafa.org.

‘’We will play the main team of Qatar on Tuesday and we strongly believe that it will be a good test for the team. My players will learn a lot from that test match and it will put us in a good position for the task ahead’’ he added.

Ghana are chasing a record 4th appearance in the CHAN tournament following the teams’ qualification in 2009, 2011 and 2014.