2 hours ago

The Black Galaxies have arrived in Constantine where they will be based for the Group stage of the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algiers.

The team departed the City of Algiers on Thursday morning and touched down in the capital of the Eastern Province at 7:30am.

A delegation made up of management members, technical staff and players were met on arrival by the CHAN 2022 Local Organising Committee (LOC).

Ghana is making a return to the CHAN competition after missing out of the competition since 2014.

Ghana’s home based national team were in the grand final of the competition in 2009 and 2014. Ghana however failed to win on both occasions.

The Black Galaxies are face Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in the Group stage matches respectively in Constantine.