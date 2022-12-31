53 minutes ago

The home based National team played the Egyptian club side in their second pre-CHAN friendly match since the team switched camp from GSCE, Prampram to Cairo, Egypt.

The hosts took the lead in the first half before substitute Solomon Adomako equalized for Ghana minutes after coming on for Henry Ansu.

Coach Annor Walker’s second half changes boosted the team’s attack with the Galaxies taking control of the game.

The beautiful team display resulted in a penalty for Ghana in the 76th minute after Razak Yusuf was brought down in the box.

Afriyie Barnieh converted from the spot to put the Black Galaxies in the lead.

After a brilliant display, Razak Yusuf got his goal in the 80th minute after he latched on to a cross from Augustine Agyepong to slot in Ghana’s third goal of the day.

This is the Black Galaxies second win since the team began camping in Egypt after beating Egypt’s Under-20 side 2-0 at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

The team will depart to Algeria on Tuesday, January 3,2023 where they will continue preparations for the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ghana is in Group C and will play Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in the group stage respectively.

Below is the XI and Subs for the game:

Iddrisu Abdulai (Danlad Ibrahim)

Augustine Randolph (Augustine Agyapong)

Dennis Korsah (Benjamin Abaidoo)

Konadu Yiadom(Sherif Mohammed)

Henry Ansu (Solomon Adomako)

Dominic Nsobila

Gladson Awako(Kwame Otu)

David Abagna

Sylvester Simba(Jonah Attuquaye)

Kofi Kordzi(Razak Yussif)

Afriyie Barnieh(Augustine Boakye)