5 hours ago

The Black Galaxies of Ghana defeated Benin 3-0 in the first leg of the CHAN qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Benin started the game on the front foot as the caused problems to Ghana on the left flank as Imoro Ibrahim was put under pressure but that quickly changed as Ghana stepped up their game.

The opening game finally came after Evans Osei-wusu exchanged passes with Kassim Razak whose cross struck the hands of the Benin defender as the referee pointed to the spot.

Afriyie Barnieh stepped up and converted sending the goalie the wrong way to make it 1-0.

Ghana should have added a second goal but strangely enough, a perfect team goal was denied the officiating officials but replays showed that the goal should have stood.

Jonas Attuquaye added the finish after a move involving Evans Osei wusu, Awako, and Afriyie Barnieh led to a cross which was finished by the Legon Cities forward only for the officials to deny the goal.

Ghana began the second half with so much purpose as a corner kick was tapped home by Nurudeen Mohammed to make it 2-0.

Moments later, Gladson Awako scored a beauty of a goal as Awako, Afriyie Barnieh and Umar Bashiru did a triangular pass.

Umar Basjiru gave a disguised pass which was well weighted before Awako curled home into the top left corner beyond the despairing dive of the Benin goalie to make it 3-0.

Afriyie Barnieh should have made it 4-0 a few moments after Awako's goal but got his bearings wrong when one on one with the goalkeeper.

The Black Galaxies will travel to Benin for the second leg next week before the final game against Nigeria for the team that will qualify for the Algria 2023.