2 hours ago

The Black Galaxies scored in both halves to record a 2-0 win over Egypt U-20 in an international friendly played at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 27.

Kofi Kordzi and Sylvester Simba scored in the 15th and 57th minute respectively for the Black Galaxies in the match which was played behind-closed-doors.

After dominating the opening minutes of the game, Kordzi broke the deadlock on the 15th minute mark when he tapped in from close range.

After the break, Black Galaxies kept their feet on the pedal and doubled the lead with Simba curling in from inside the box.

Coach Annor Walker made five changes to the set up with Razak Kassim, Benjamin Abaidoo, Augustine Boakye, Jonah Atuuquaye and Kwame Otu coming on for Gladson Awako, Augustine Randolph, Dennis Korsah, Sylvester Simba and Kofi Kordzi.

Solomon Adomako also replaced Henry Ansu in the 75th minute.

Tuesday’s friendly is the first of test games lined up for Coach Annor Walker’s side during their stay in Cairo where they are preparing for next month’s TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The team could face an Egyptian Premier League side in the next friendly as part of the build up to the CHAN tournament.