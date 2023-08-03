1 hour ago

The Black Galaxies beat lower tier side Kotoku Shinning Stars 4-2 in a test match at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram Wednesday.

Medeama forward Jonathan Sowah grabbed a brace for the side as Richmond Lamptey and Abednego Tetteh.

Coach Didi Dramani used the friendly to assess his team. Notable among the players in camp are Caleb Amankwah, Ali Huzaif, Manaf Umar, Gabriel Bonnah, Seidu Dauda Yussif, Felix Kyei, Augustine Agyapong and Emmanuel Siaw.

Twenty-seven (27) players are in camp at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence following an initial screening exercise that involved over ninety-seven players drawn from first and second tier clubs.

The second batch of players for the second phase of the screening exercise your I’ll begin on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The essence of this exercise is to create a comprehensive database for purposes of continuous monitoring of players to make room for moments of players export or need for urgent replacement in the Black stars from a domestic import-proximity wise.