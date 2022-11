1 hour ago

Coach of the Black Galaxies Annor Walker has invited forty players to report to camp at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence – Prampram at 4pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The players are to begin preparation for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament slated for Algeria in January next year.

Ghana returns to the continental championship for the first time since 2014 after qualifying at the expense of Nigeria.

Find the full squad in the attached document: