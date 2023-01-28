3 hours ago

Black Galaxies conclude final training session ahead of quarterfinals game against Niger

The Black Galaxies were in training on Friday evening in preparation for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship quarter-final against Niger, due to be played at the Miloud Hadefi stadium in Oran.

The team kicked off the session with a quick walk-about on the pitch at the match-venue before going out to the training pitch just outside the stadium.

Players were taken through series of running drills. They also focussed on tactical and strategic exercises and played a small-sided game.

Ahead of the game, Coach Annor Walker’s side has been boosted with the return of Gladson Awako who is making a return from an injury he suffered against Madagascar.

The team will however be without striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who is serving a suspension after receiving a red card in the group game against Sudan.

Razak Yusif is also recovering from an injury and will be sidelined for the match against Niger.

The game will kick off at 8pm(7pm GMT).