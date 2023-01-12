1 hour ago

The Black Galaxies were held to a goalless draw in their friendly match against Algeria at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Annor Walker’s side put up an impressive all-round performance in the match which was played ahead of the commencement of the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.

The home side started the game strongly forcing Ibrahim Danlad to make some early saves.

Skipper Gladson Awako was taken off due to a knock and was replaced by Sylvester Simba.

The Black Galaxies also had their moments in the first half but the resolute Algerian defence kept Barnieh and Razak at bay.

Ghana came into the second half on a high momentum and exciting displays but still failed to find the back of the net.

Suraj and Augustine Agyapong were introduced into the game as replacements for Razak Yusif and Augustine Randolf respectively.

The home side nearly broke the deadlock on the 75th minute mark but Danlad pulled a spectacular to prevent Ghana from conceding.

The match however ended goalless at full time after a good display from the two sides.

The Black Galaxies will return to training grounds on Sunday as they focus on their next friendly game against Mozambique on Tuesday, January 10.

After Tuesday’s game, the team will leave Algiers to Constantine where they will play their group stage matches.