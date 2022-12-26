8 hours ago

The Black Galaxies will play a friendly game against the national U20 team of Egypt, the Young Pharaohs at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Ghana's homebased national team are currently in Cairo as part of preparations for the upcoming TotalEnergies African Nations Championship(CHAN) which will be staged in Algeria from January 13- February 4, 2023.

A delegation made up of players, technical staff and officials arrived in Cairo on Saturday and held an intensive training session at the Pyramid FC training pitch on Monday morning.

Tuesday's friendly against Egypt U20 will be the first of friendly games the Black Galaxies will play during their stay in Egypt.

Ghana makes a return to the CHAN tournament for the first time since 2014 when they lost on penalties to Libya in the final match.