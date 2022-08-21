36 minutes ago

The Black Galaxies will be back in Ghana on Thursday, August 26, four clear days before the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) 1st leg qualifier against Nigeria.

The team is currently in Austria for a seven day training camp as part of preparations towards the two legs. The Galaxies will move straight to Cape Coast to wrap up their activities leading to the match at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, August 26, 2022.

Ghana is fighting every tooth and nail to make it to the CHAN tournament after missing out on the last three editions.