Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and Chairman of the Black Galaxies, Dr. Tony Aubynn has rubbished reports making rounds that the Black Galaxies have been handed bonuses of $2,500.

Reports making rounds in the local media were that players of the team have pocketed $2,500 after beating Benin in the preliminary 2022 Championship of African Nations qualifier.

But the Management Committee chairman in an interview with Akoma FM, has shot down those assertions saying that the team will only take a qualification bonus if they are able to overcome Nigeria.

"The rumors going round that the FA has paid $2500 as winning bonus to the Black Galaxies is not factual to the best of my knowledge I have no idea about it."

"The chairman do not pay winning bonus, the period we find ourselves is not about paying winning bonuses but rather is about Ghana beating Nigeria in the next round."

"Though the players need the money but that is not what they are thinking about for now, but qualifying against Nigeria.

Let me say that when that is achieved, a huge package will be given to the team."

"As we embark on the Austria tournament, some of the players can earn a place in Galatasaray, Man UTD or Barcelona before we return."

"Any amount they are due will be given but it is a qualification bonus plus per diem and not a winning bonus per match." He concluded

The Black Galaxies defeated Benin by a lone goal on Sunday after earlier handing them a 3-0 defeat making it 4-0 on aggregate to advance to the next stage.

Ghana will play against Nigeria in the final round hurdle before securing a place at the tournament which they have failed to qualify the last three editions.

The 1st leg matches are scheduled for the weekend of 26-28 August, 2022 with the reverse fixture set for the weekend of 2-4 September, 2022.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg before traveling to Abuja for the 2nd leg as both teams battle for a ticket to the tournament in Algeria.