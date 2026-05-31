Black Maidens book final World Cup qualifier spot after beating Liberia

Four female soccer players in white uniforms celebrate with raised fists on a stadium field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 31, 2026

Ghana’s U-17 women’s national team, the Black Maidens, have booked their place in the final round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after completing a commanding 8-0 aggregate victory over Liberia.

The young Ghanaian side secured a 2-0 win in the second leg in Monrovia on Saturday, adding to their emphatic 6-0 triumph in the first leg in Accra to seal progression in style.

Seidatu Wahab and Juliana Gyekyewaa were the heroes on the day, both finding the net with superbly executed free-kicks as Ghana once again showcased their quality and discipline.

The result continues an impressive qualifying campaign for the Black Maidens, who have been one of the standout teams in the competition. Before overcoming Liberia, they dispatched Togo by the same 8-0 aggregate scoreline in the opening round.

Remarkably, Ghana have scored 16 goals and conceded none across their four qualification matches, underlining their dominance and growing confidence as they edge closer to securing a place at the global showpiece.

The Black Maidens now face their toughest challenge yet against Senegal in the third and final qualifying round. The first leg is scheduled to be played between 3 and 5 July, with the return fixture taking place between 10 and 12 July 2026.

A place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be at stake, with the winner of the two-legged encounter earning one of Africa’s coveted qualification spots.

Ghana boasts a proud history at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, having produced several talented players who have gone on to represent the country at the highest level. The Black Maidens will now be hoping to continue that tradition and secure a return to the world stage with victory over Senegal.

With their attack firing and their defence yet to be breached, Ghana head into the decisive tie full of belief and momentum.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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