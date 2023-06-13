The Black Meteors have landed in Cairo where they will continue preparations for the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations which will be staged in Morocco from June 24-June 7, 2023.

The National U23 team began preparations for the tournament at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram weeks ago and will use the pre-tournament tour to firm up preparations for the tournament.

The team left Accra in two batches and arrived in Cairo on Monday evening. The team’s base is however in the city of Alexandria where they will hold intensive training sessions ahead of the tournament.

Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford Yeboah Koniigsdoffer who will travel with the Black Stars for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar will join the Black Meteors camp after their game on June 18.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side will play African U23 Champions Egypt in a friendly match on June 15 and will also engage in another test game before emplaning to Morocco.

See some pictures from the team’s arrival in Egypt: