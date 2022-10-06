19 minutes ago

The Black Meteors beat Dreams FC by 2-1 in a friendly at the Accra Stadium on Wednesday. Goals from Hagan Frimpong and Ishmael Dede handed coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side the win as Ali Huzaif pulled one back for Dreams FC.

The game forms part of the Black Meteors preparation for the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mozambique.

Ghana will face Mozambique in a double header later this month with the winner moving on to play the winner of the tie between Algeria and DR Congo.

The team will play Premier League side Accra Lions in another test match on Saturday, October 9, 2022.</p>