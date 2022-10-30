4 hours ago

The Black Meteors will face DR Congo in the final stage of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Championship qualifiers.

Ghana’s U23 team beat Mozambique 4-1 aggregate to advance to the last stage of the qualifiers.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side beat their Mozambican counterparts 2-1 in Maputo and won the return encounter 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, October 30.

Sylvester Simba opened the scoring for the Black Meteors on Sunday before Afriyie Barnieh converted from the penalty spot to double the lead.

The final round of the qualifiers will be played in March, 2023.

Ghana will travel away for the first leg before hosting the Congolese side in the return leg.