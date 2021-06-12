38 minutes ago

The Black Meteors of Ghana succumbed to yet another defeat at the hands of South Korea in a friendly match on Saturday morning.

Despite playing with ten men for much of the game Ghana lost to the South Korean U-24 side by 3-1 at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.

South Korea scored the opening goal in the 17th minute from Lee Sangmee after some resistance from the Ghana defence.

The host were reduced to ten men in the 38th minute of the game after a nasty tackle from Kim Jinya on Great Olympics full back Samuel Ashie-Quaye.

South Korea ended the first half with a solitary goal advantage.

The host were unrelenting in the second half despite being reduced to ten men as around the half hour mark Lee Suegmoo added the second goal.

It was as if the Black Meteors were rather playing with a man down as in the 66th minute the South Koreans added the third goal through Cho Guesung.

Later on substitute Samuel Obeng reduced the deficit for Ghana by scoring what proved to be a consolation goal to make it 3-1.

The two teams will play again on Tuesday June 15 at the same venue.