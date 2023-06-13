53 minutes ago

Ghana's U23 national team, known as the Black Meteors, kicked off their pre-tournament tour in Cairo, Egypt, as they prepare for the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

On the first day of their tour, the team engaged in exercises at the beach, taking advantage of the picturesque setting for training and posing for photographs.

After departing from Accra on Monday afternoon, the Black Meteors arrived in Cairo to commence their intense preparations for the upcoming tournament.

The team will spend two weeks in Egypt, acclimatizing to the North African weather in readiness for the Olympic qualifying tournament, which will be hosted in Morocco.

Following their training camp in Egypt, the Black Meteors will travel to the host country from their training base.

It's worth noting that Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, two talented Black Stars forwards, are currently absent from the team.

However, they are expected to join the Black Meteors at a later date.

Both players have also been included in Chris Hughton's squad for the crucial AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar on June 18, 2023.

In their preparations, the Black Meteors will engage in a friendly match against their Egyptian counterparts on June 15.

Additionally, they have another friendly fixture scheduled for June 19 before departing Cairo for Morocco, where the tournament will take place.