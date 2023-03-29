3 hours ago

Ghana has qualified to the 2023 CAF U23 AFCON which will be staged in Morocco from June 24- July 8, 2023 in Morocco.

The Black Meteors qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria.

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu scored again for the Black Meteors in the return leg played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Sporting Lisbon forward scored a screamer in the first leg which ended 1-1 in Annaba, Algeria four days ago.

The result gives Ghana another opportunity to compete for a slot to play at the 2024 Summer Olympics which will staged in Paris.

Ghana missed an Olympic Games ticket narrowly in 2019 after losing on penalties to Ivory Coast in the semi-finals of the last U23 AFCON.