18 minutes ago

Frederick Acheampong, the Management Committee Chairman of the Black Meteors, has clarified that Ibrahim Tanko does not receive a monthly salary as widely believed.

Tanko, who previously led the team in 2019, oversaw their fourth-place finish in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which prevented them from qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Tanko was entrusted once again to guide the team in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Morocco, with the aim of achieving better results.

However, the team's performance was disappointing as they were eliminated in the group stage, raising concerns about the commitment and integrity of the squad.

According to Acheampong, Tanko's situation is similar to that of national team footballers who are not paid regular salaries but receive allowances and bonuses.

“No [Ibrahim Tanko doesn’t receive a salary for coaching the Black Meteors]. Because he works for his club so just like the footballers who play for the national team they work for their clubs so they only earn per diem based on the number of days they have been in camp and are also only paid winning bonuses when they win a match,” he told 3Sports.

“I’ve known Tanko for a number of years and I’ve known his integrity. He is someone I can trust and will not be influenced by any money despite not being paid monthly,” he added.

He explained that Tanko, like the players, earns a per diem based on the number of days spent in camp and is rewarded with winning bonuses when the team emerges victorious.

Acheampong dismissed any suggestions that the absence of a monthly salary could influence Tanko's dedication or moral conduct.

He expressed his trust in Tanko's character, stating that he has known him for many years and believes he will not be swayed by monetary considerations despite not receiving a regular salary.

Ghana's failure to qualify for the next Olympic Games, resulting from their early exit in the AFCON, means their wait to participate in the quadrennial event will be extended to at least 24 years.

The last time Ghana competed in the Olympics was in 2004.

Assisting Ibrahim Tanko during the U-23 AFCON campaign were Michael Osei and Godwin Attram.