A delegation made of Players, Technical staff and Team Officials have left Accra as the Black Meteors step up preparations for the 2023 TotalEnergies U23 African Cup of Nations.

The National U23 team will be in Egypt for a pre-tournament training tour before emplaning to Morocco for the tournament which will be staged from June 24- July 7,2023.

The first batch will arrive in Cairo on Monday evening with the second batch also expected to arrive later on Monday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer who are part of the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar will join the Black Meteors camp in Cairo after the match on June 18, 2023.

The Black Meteors will take on their Egyptian counterparts in a pre-tournament friendly on June 15 and will play another opponent on June 19 before the team leaves Cairo to Morocco.

Here are some shots from the team’s departure: