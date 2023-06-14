2 hours ago

The Black Meteors will play the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Alexandria Stadium.

The National U23 team is currently in Egypt where they will be camping ahead of their participation in the 2023 TotalEnergies U23 African Cup of Nations in Morocco from June 24 - July 8, 2023.

Ghana and defending African U23 Champions Egypt will both use the match as part of their preparations for the tournament.

The Pharaohs are paired with Mali, Gabon and Niger while Ghana are housed in Group B with hosts Morocco, Guinea and Congo.

The Ghana Football Association is working hard to secure one more match for the team to give the players adequate preparation before they depart for the tournament in Morocco.

Meanwhile Coach Ibrahim Tanko has an almost full house in camp currently with Ernest Nuamah and Kamaldeen Sulemana set to join the team in Egypt after the Black Stars' AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18.