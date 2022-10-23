2 hours ago

The national U-23 team, otherwise known as Black Meteors will this afternoon face Mozambique in the first leg of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Black Meteors safely landed in Maputo on Friday ahead of their TotalEnergies CAF U23 championship qualifier against Mozambique on Sunday, October 23,2022.

The delegation which included 22-players, technical staff and officials, touched down on Friday and were met by members of the Ghanaian community in Maputo, Mozambique.

The team had a light training session later on Friday and are set to put in a final training session on Saturday, a day to the game.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side are determined to secure a positive away result and confirm Ghana’s passage to the next stage of the qualifiers after the return encounter in Kumasi.

The Black Meteors narrowly missed out on qualification to the last Olympics after losing the third-place match to South Africa in the last TotalEnergies CAF U23 tournament in Egypt.

With some of the best young players available, the head coach is determined to qualify to the tournament and fight for a slot to the next Olympics.