Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is currently relishing his time with the Ghanaian U23 national team, known as the Black Meteors.

Amissah, who was born in Germany, made the decision to represent Ghana, the country of his parents, after receiving an invitation to join the team for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

As the Black Meteors continue their preparations for the tournament, which also serves as a qualifying competition for the summer Olympics, Amissah accompanied the team to Egypt.

The goalkeeper expressed his excitement and shared his experience with his teammates on social media, posting photos of himself during training.

"What a feeling," he wrote with photos of himself training.

Amissah, who is 21 years old, is expected to compete for a starting role in the team alongside goalkeepers Danlad Ibrahim from Asante Kotoko and William Essu.

He concluded last season on a positive note after playing a significant role while on loan at Burton Albion.

With his loan spell at Burton Albion concluded, Amissah will be returning to his parent club Sheffield United, who have been promoted to the Premier League, for the upcoming season.