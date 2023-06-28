1 hour ago

The Black Meteors, Ghana's national U23 football team, are gearing up for their crucial final group match against Guinea. The match is scheduled to take place at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The team, consisting of players, technical staff, and officials, will depart from Rabat on Thursday morning in order to adequately prepare for the important encounter.

Upon reaching Tangier, they will train at the Stadium Annex GST on Thursday from 8pm to 9pm, fine-tuning their strategies and tactics.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko will also take the opportunity to address the media at the Media Centre of the Stadium between 7:30pm and 7:55pm.

This press conference will provide insights into the team's preparations and expectations for the upcoming match.

A victory in the match against Guinea will secure a spot for the Black Meteors in the semi-finals of the competition.

The team is fully aware of the significance of this match and is determined to deliver their best performance on the field. With their sights set on advancing to the next stage, the Black Meteors are focused, motivated, and ready to give their all in this pivotal clash.