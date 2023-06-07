2 hours ago

Frederick Acheampong, Chairman of the Black Meteors management committee, has revealed that discussions have taken place regarding the participation of eligible Black Stars players and technical teams in the upcoming 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, scheduled for later in June.

Ghana has commenced preparations for the 2023 AFCON with the aim of securing a spot in the Olympic Games, having missed out on the last four editions.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has already named a squad of 22 locally-based players who have begun training at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, with more additions expected in the near future.

Acheampong disclosed that there are a few players who are eligible to represent the Ghana U-23 team despite also being part of the senior national team. Therefore, discussions have been initiated with the necessary parties to ensure the inclusion of these players in the squad.

"We are in negotiations with the players and the Black Stars technical team to determine their availability. In any case, the Black Stars game is scheduled for the 18th, so after that, those who are available can join us," Acheampong stated in an interview with Graphic Sports.

He further added, "Kudus is not eligible due to being born in the year 2000, but there are other players in the Black Stars such as Kamaldeen and Nuamah who would be valuable assets for the Black Meteors."

Ghana has been placed in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Congo, and Guinea, following their qualification achieved with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Algeria in the previous round of qualifiers. The tournament is set to commence on June 24 and will conclude on July 8, 2023.