The head coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko, expressed his team's positive mindset and determination to bounce back from their subpar performance against Morocco.

The upcoming match against Guinea holds the key to Ghana's qualification for the next stage, as both teams are tied with three points behind Morocco, who currently lead with six points.

Reflecting on their previous game, Coach Tanko emphasized the importance of learning from their mistakes and moving forward.

He affirmed that the team has analyzed the match, identified areas for improvement, and is fully prepared for the upcoming game.

“We have watched the last game again and have worked on correcting what went wrong. We have to put it behind us and I think the team is ready for the game tomorrow. The opponent needs only a draw but we know we have to win the game to go into the next stage”.

“We are well psyched mentally and physically to win the game. We had a good training session yesterday and the boys showed me in training that they are ready for a win, Coach Tanko stated at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“We have watched and studied the Guinean team and we have different players that can make up the best starting 11 for the match. We will do some changes and we hope these changes will help achieve our aims.”

“We have no injury so far. We’v had two days of rest and we made good use of it. I am sure tomorrow everyone will be ready for the game”, the Black Meteors head Coach reiterated.

While Guinea only needs a draw to advance, Ghana understands the necessity of securing a victory to progress.

Mentally and physically prepared, the Black Meteors have displayed their readiness for success in training sessions, according to Coach Tanko.

He hinted at potential changes to the starting lineup, carefully considering the strengths and weaknesses of the Guinean team.

The coach expressed confidence that these alterations would optimize the team's performance and help them achieve their goals.

Fortunately, the Black Meteors have no injury concerns, benefiting from two days of rest and effective preparation.

Coach Tanko reassured fans that the entire team is focused and ready to compete.

The crucial match is scheduled to take place at the Grand Stade Tanger, with kick-off set for 9 pm local time (8 pm GMT).