8 minutes ago

The Black Meteors, Ghana's national U23 team, have returned to Accra following their exit from the ongoing 2023 TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Morocco.

Ghana suffered a disgraceful exit after losing 5-1 to host nation Morocco before tamely surrendering to Guinea in a draw in their last game.

The team's journey in the competition came to an end as they finished third in Group A, trailing behind hosts Morocco and Guinea.

After their final group stage match, Ghana's delegation, including players, technical staff, and team officials, departed Morocco on Sunday evening and arrived in Accra early on Monday.

As part of the post-tournament procedures, the technical team is set to submit a comprehensive report to the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Executive Council for evaluation and assessment.

The GFA will review the team's performance and assess various aspects of their participation in the tournament to gain insights for future improvements and development.

Although the Black Meteors' journey in the U23 AFCON did not go as desired, their experience and exposure in the competition will serve as valuable lessons for the team and contribute to their growth and progress in Ghanaian football.

Ghana has once again missed out on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after last playing at the 2004 Athens tournament.