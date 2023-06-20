32 minutes ago

The Ghana U23 team, also known as the Black Meteors, exhibited an outstanding performance as they secured an impressive 4-1 victory against Zamalek FC in a friendly match, further boosting their preparations for the upcoming 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

As part of their rigorous training tour in Egypt ahead of the U23 AFCON, the Ghana U23 team had previously drawn 1-1 against the Egyptian U23 team in their initial friendly encounter last week.

In their final friendly match before the U23 AFCON, the Black Meteors faced off against the esteemed African club Zamalek FC at the renowned Zamalek Sports Complex.

Throughout the game, the Ghanaian team displayed exceptional football skills, leaving a lasting impression with a remarkable 4-1 scoreline in their favor.

Striker Emmanuel Yeboah stole the spotlight with a sensational hat-trick, showcasing his prowess and making a significant contribution to his team's resounding victory.

With the friendly match now behind them, the Ghana U23 team shifts their focus to the upcoming U23 AFCON tournament.

Placed in Group A alongside host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea, they face a challenging group stage that will test their skills and determination.

The Black Meteors are determined to leave a lasting mark in the tournament, aiming to make their nation proud with their performances on the field.