1 hour ago

Former Assistant coach of Black Meteors, Michael Osei says that the Black Meteors were ill prepared for the trip to Asia where they played twice each against Japan and South Korea.

He says that the results of the friendlies suggests that Ghana was not prepared for the friendlies and should not have traveled for the matches.

“The results and the performance showed clearly that they shouldn’t have gone to play the friendly, he told Happy FM.

“If you look at the previous team we built with Ibrahim Tanko, it was a solid team. We had time to search for the players with the quality to play. Looking at the team we took to Egypt we couldn’t even get the squad that played the qualifiers but we had a good team.

“What happened clearly showed the coach and the players were not ready so it was going to be difficult for the whole team”.

The Black Meteors conceded an aggregate 15 goals and scored two in the four matches they played in the friendly matches with the Asian sides.

According to the GFA the matches was to give the team exposure and build towards the 2023 African Games.

The two Asian countries Japan and Korea used the game to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games Men's football.

Ghana were beaten 10-0 on aggregate by Japan in the two matches while they lost 5-2 on aggregate to South Korea in two matches.