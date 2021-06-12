3 hours ago

The Black Meteors of Ghana will this morning take on the South Korean U-24 national team in the first of two friendly matches at the Jeju Stadium.

Vision FC goalkeeper William Essu returns to the post with no major changes in the starting line up to the side that lost 4-0 to Japan in their last game.

Kwame Poku of lower tier English side Colchester and Osman Bukari will link up with Joselpho Barnes in the front three.

Ghana line up:

16- William Essu

17- Samuel Abbey-Ashie

4- Imoro Ibrahim

2-Frank Amoabeng

5- Frank Assinki

6-Emmanuel Essiam

8- Sabit Abdullai

14- Frimpong Boateng

11-Joselpho Barnes

10-Kwame Poku Adu-Bofuor

7 – Osman Bukari

Substitutes

1 -Richmond Ayi

3-Uzair Alhassan

14- Percious Baoh

13- Patrick Mensah

18- Jonah Attuquaye

19- Samuel Gyaba

15- Samuel Boakye