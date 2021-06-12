The Black Meteors of Ghana will this morning take on the South Korean U-24 national team in the first of two friendly matches at the Jeju Stadium.
Vision FC goalkeeper William Essu returns to the post with no major changes in the starting line up to the side that lost 4-0 to Japan in their last game.
Kwame Poku of lower tier English side Colchester and Osman Bukari will link up with Joselpho Barnes in the front three.
Ghana line up:
16- William Essu
17- Samuel Abbey-Ashie
4- Imoro Ibrahim
2-Frank Amoabeng
5- Frank Assinki
6-Emmanuel Essiam
8- Sabit Abdullai
14- Frimpong Boateng
11-Joselpho Barnes
10-Kwame Poku Adu-Bofuor
7 – Osman Bukari
Substitutes
1 -Richmond Ayi
3-Uzair Alhassan
14- Percious Baoh
13- Patrick Mensah
18- Jonah Attuquaye
19- Samuel Gyaba
15- Samuel Boakye
