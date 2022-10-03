11 hours ago

The Black Meteors are due to arrive in Accra on Tuesday evening after their 2-1 victory over Mozambique on Sunday.

After scoring twice and conceding a late goal in the first leg encounter, the National U23 team have an advantage ahead of the second leg of their TotalEnergies CAF U23 championship qualifiers.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his side held a recovery session on Monday morning in Maputo.



The Ghanaian delegation will leave Mozambique on Monday evening and make a transit in Johannesburg before making the trip to Accra later on Tuesday.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and the team will travel to Kumasi on Wednesday where they will begin camping for the return leg.

The second leg of the qualifier will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Sunday, October 30,2022 and will kick off at 3:00pm.