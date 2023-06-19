1 hour ago

The Black Meteors will face Egyptian giants Zamalek FC in a friendly match at the Zamalek Sports Complex.

The test game will be played on Tuesday, June 20,2023 at 5:30pm (2:30pm GMT).

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side are on a training tour in Cairo, Egypt as they prepare for the 2023 TotalEnergies U23 African Cup of Nations which will be played in Morocco from June 24- July 8.

The National U23 team drew 1-1 with their Egyptian counterparts in a friendly match which was played on Thursday, June 15 at the Alexandria Stadium.

After Tuesday’s friendly against Zamalek, the team will travel to Morocco and continue preparations for their opening Group A game against Congo on Sunday June 25.

Ghana will face Morocco in the second group game on June 27 before the final group game against Guinea on June 30.

Ghana is poised to advance from the group stage to the semi-finals and secure one of the three tickets to participate in the 2024 Olympics Games Men’s soccer competition in Paris.