2 hours ago

The Ghana Para Powerlifting team, Black Optimists will leave the shores of Ghana for Dubai on Tuesday, 13th, to participate in the 12th Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup.

This championship is the 2nd mandatory of Qualification to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The Team is been sponsored by Mr Samson Deen, National Paralympic Committee of Ghana president and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

On Monday, the team had their final training session at their training gym at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their departure to Dubai for the competition.

List of Athletes and officials

Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku - Para athlete

Tahiru Haruna - Para athlete

Isaac Obeng - Para athlete

Patricia Nyamekye - Para Athlete

Prince Nyarko - Coach

Majeed Eldeen- Official / Media attaché

By Akakpo Agodji Broadcast Journalist