1 hour ago

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Special Advisor on health issues at the Presidency, has quashed rumours saying the coronavirus epidemic disease does not attack black people.

According to him, the rumours in the Ghanaian media are false, frivolous and must not be tolerated at all.

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare says washing of hands with soap and water is one of the cheapest forms of infection control and the most effective way of spreading COVID-19 in the face of an outbreak in the country.

“Is never true coronavirus does not attack black people because all the people who have contacted the virus in Ghana, only one person is not from Ghana. We must do well to protect ourselves from the virus by cleaning our hands very well and use sanitizer efficiently,’’ Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare exclusively told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He stressed that, with regard to the spread of COVID-19, hand washing and adhering to good etiquettes is the way to go to slow or reduce the virus infection.

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare said adequate Health measures have been publicized to avoid the spread of the coronavirus include frequent washing of hands with soap or usage of sanitizers to kill germs and the virus upon contact.

The President also ordered an indefinite closure of educational institutions from today, Monday, March 16, 2020.