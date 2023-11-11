2 hours ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana have completed their official training at the Lobamba Sohlolo National Stadium in preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Eswatini.

Head Coach Yussif Basigi shared his thoughts with the media ahead of the third-round qualifier.

"Our team is well prepared for the game because we want to qualify for the World Cup, and it starts from the qualifiers. So, we need to get to the final round and make it to Colombia," Basigi emphasized.

He expressed satisfaction with the team's preparation and organization for the crucial encounter.

While acknowledging the limited information available about the Eswatini team, Basigi stated that they would adapt as the match progresses.

Regarding the team's condition, Basigi reassured that there are no injury concerns, and all players are fit and ready for the game.

He also mentioned the inclusion of some new players in the squad, highlighting their familiarity with the team due to intermittent camps.

The Black Princesses are set to face Eswatini on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 15:00 local time.

The team is determined to secure a victory and advance in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.