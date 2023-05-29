5 hours ago

Ghana's U-20 women's national team, the Black Princesses, showcased their prowess on the pitch as they triumphed over Cote D'Ivoire with a resounding 3-1 victory in the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations in Kumasi.

The Black Princesses faced a challenging start to the game, with the Ivorian team displaying confidence and pressing for an early goal.

However, Ghana's resilience shone through as they grew into the match after a lackluster opening 10 minutes.

In the 14th minute, Mafia Nyame provided a crucial breakthrough for Ghana as she expertly headed the ball into the net from a well-delivered corner kick by Wasima Mohammed.

This goal not only changed the momentum of the game but also spurred the Black Princesses to push for further success.

Ghana's dominance was evident in the 21st minute when Maafia Nyame whipped in a cross from the left, allowing Stella Nyameke to confidently find the back of the net and double the team's lead.

The Ivorian side had a chance to level the score, but Ghana's goalkeeper, Afi Amenyaku, made a crucial save to preserve her team's advantage.

After the halftime break, Helen Alormenu had an opportunity to extend Ghana's lead, but her effort was denied by the opposition.

However, the Black Princesses continued to press forward, displaying their attacking prowess.

In the 54th minute, Cote D'Ivoire managed to reduce the deficit as Deperou Digbeu found the back of the net.

Undeterred, Ghana responded swiftly with a fantastic combination play between Mary Amponsah and Maafia Nyame, resulting in a low shot by Nyame that beat the goalkeeper and secured the team's third goal of the match.

The game concluded with a convincing 3-1 victory for the Black Princesses, propelling them to the top of Group A with 6 points.

Their impressive performance sets them up for the semifinals of the U-20 Girls Cup of Nations, where they will face the second-placed team from Group B.

Ghana's Black Princesses have demonstrated their strength, skill, and determination on the field, and their current form makes them a formidable contender in the tournament.

As they progress to the next stage, they will look to carry their winning momentum and continue to showcase their talent.