1 hour ago

The Black Princesses have kicked off preparations in Accra for the second edition of the WAFU B U20 Girls Cup, scheduled for November 7–17, 2025 in Benin.

Training sessions are underway at the University of Ghana Stadium, with head coach Charles Sampson and his technical team using the tournament to fine-tune tactics ahead of Ghana’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa in February 2026.T

Defending Champions Return

Ghana enters the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the inaugural title in 2023 after a dramatic 3–1 penalty shootout win over Nigeria in Kumasi.

This year’s edition will feature three nations, offering a compact but competitive platform for Ghana’s rising stars to gain international exposure and match sharpness.

Key Dates:

Event:



WAFU B U20 Girls Cup



Date: 7-17 November 2025



Location: Benin



FIFA U20 World Cup qualifiers (Round 3)



Date: February 2026



Opponent: South Africa

The Princesses are expected to blend new talent with experienced youth internationals, continuing Ghana’s tradition of dominance in regional women’s football.