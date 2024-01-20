1 hour ago

Captain of the Black Princesses, Afi Amenyaku is hopeful of the team picking a seventh consecutive ticket to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. The shot stopper believes the return fixture is very crucial and the players will go all out to secure qualification.

''The training was good today. We as players are able to adapt to what the coach wants so we are playing according to how he wants us to play'' Afi Amenyaku told ghanafa.org.

''Myself and the players have sat down to tell each other how important this game is. We know this is crucial than the first leg and we are going all out to do our best to win the return leg''

''As a player, it is everyone’s dream to be at the World Cup so we will do our best to make it to the World Cup. Tomorrows game will be the final judgment to be able to qualify to the World Cup''.

''I’m encouraging everyone to come out in their numbers to support the team to victory. They’ve been very supportive and we know the fans in Kumasi will turn out to cheer us on'' she added.

The Black Princesses go into the return fixture with a 2:0 advantage from the 1st leg in Senegal. The game will be played at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday, January 21, 2024.