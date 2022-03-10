Head Coach of the Black Princesses, Ben Fokuo has named his squad for the match in the FIFA U20 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Ben Fokuo’s squad is dominated mainly by players who ply their trade in the Ghana Women Premier League. The attack will be headed by Hasaacas Ladies’ Doris Boaduwaa and Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Comfort Yeboah and Stella Nyamekye made it to the squad after a good performance in the Black Maidens qualifier against Senegal.

The 22 squad list will be without Skipper Evelyn Badu, Perpetual Agyekum and Susan Ama Duah who signed for Norwegian side Avaldsnes.

Ben Fokuo and his charges will look to book a ticket to Costa Rica when they face Ethiopia on Sunday, March 13th in the first leg fixture with the return fixture scheduled to be played at the Cape Coast stadium in two weeks time.

The team is scheduled to leave Accra on March 11, 2022 at 12 noon to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Here is the full 22 squad list for the clash;